'Dedicate it to Shane Warne': Ravindra Jadeja remembers late Aussie legend on his return to Rajasthan Royals Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently came forward and talked about his return to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. He also talked about the impact of Shane Warne on the franchise.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The auction for the IPL 2026 is slated to be held on December 16, and ahead of the event, the 10 franchises have already released, retained and traded some star players within their ranks.

One of the most notable trades ahead of the new season has been that of veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

With the deal secured, Jadeja, giving his first interview as a Royal, came forward and talked about his return and the influence that the late Australian spinner Shane Warne has had on the franchise.

"Definitely. I got a chance to play for Rajasthan Royals again and we are performing well. If we win the trophy, we will obviously dedicate it to Shane Warne. His role at the beginning of my journey was very important. He gave me an opportunity at that time. If he hadn’t given me the opportunity, then the picture wouldn’t have grown this much. As a team, we will dedicate the trophy to him if we do well in this season,” Jadeja said in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals.

Jadeja talked about his first meeting with Warne

Furthermore, the star all-rounder opened up on his first meeting with Warne. The two played together for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2008 when the side won the title under the leadership of Warne, who was also the head coach of the side.

"It was new for me too. I didn’t have much of an idea about IPL what it was like that foreign players would come to India to play, play T20 and share the dressing room. I was only 19 then, so I didn’t know much about how cricket works. I had never played with foreign players before. It was the first time and Shane Warne was a legend then,” he added.

