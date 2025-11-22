For first time in 148 years! Australia achieve huge world record against England after Ashes opener win Australia made light work of England in the Perth Test after a batting masterclass from Travis Head, who scored a blistering 83-ball 123. Australia have created a few world records en route to their win over England in the Ashes Test in Perth.

New Delhi:

Australia's commanding win over England in the first Ashes Test has seen them create a major world record. The Aussies chased down 205 in record time with Travis Head slamming a jaw-dropping 123 from 83 balls.

Head hit a century off just 69 deliveries as he has now recorded the fastest ton in the fourth innings in Test cricket. The Southpaw tore apart the English bowling line-up as the Aussies hunted down the target in just 28.2 overs.

This is now the fastest run chase of over 200 in the history of Test cricket, both in terms of overs taken and in terms of over-run rate. The previous quickest chase in terms of overs taken belonged to England, who had hunted down 204 against South Africa in 1994 in 35.3 overs. The fastest 200-plus chase in terms of run rate was also held by England, who had hunted down 299 against New Zealand in 2022 in 50 overs.

Meanwhile, Australia have created another world record with their win. The Aussies have now completed 100 wins against England at home. They have become the first team in the 148-year-old history of Test cricket to record 100 wins against an opponent in a country.

Most wins against an opponent in a country:

1 - Australia vs England in Australia: 100 wins

2 - England vs Australia in Australia: 57 wins

3 - England vs Australia in England: 55 wins

4 - Australia vs England in England: 53 wins

5 - Australia vs West Indies in Australia: 40 wins

Coming to the match, the Aussies hunted down 205 as the fixture got wrapped up inside two days. Head came to open with Jake Weatherald due to Usman Khawaja's back spasm. The two put up 75 for the opening wicket and while Weatherald was dismissed on 23, Head just kept going.

He slammed the second fastest ton in Ashes history with his 69-ball knock being only second to Adam Gilchrist's 57-ball ton in 2006. Head was dismissed on 123; however, Australia were in the driver's seat and on the back of Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten fifty, they hunted the total down with eight wickets in hand.