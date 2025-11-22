Shubman Gill update: Skipper likely to miss ODI series against South Africa, two captaincy candidates emerge Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa and missed out on playing in the second match. Meanwhile, Gill is unlikely to feature in the ODI series against South Africa as two players are in the race for the captaincy.

New Delhi:

India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill is all set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa due to his neck injury, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

Gill had suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and missed out on playing in the second clash in Guwahati. The ODI series against the Proteas will begin on November 30.

According to the report, Gill's injury isn't exactly limited to a neck spasm. He would require extensive rest, and hence Indian team management wouldn't want to risk rushing him back to action, the report added.

Meanwhile, two players who are in line for the short-term captaincy during the series are wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and senior player KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to be in the squad too.

Gill is currently in Mumbai and is undergoing medical tests, including an MRI, to determine the extent of injury.

"All tests are being done to ascertain whether it is a muscular injury or there is a nerve tissue-related niggle which would require some more rest.

As of now, selectors will be hoping he gets fit for the South Africa T20Is," the source said as quoted by PTI.

On the captaincy front, Pant is a strong candidate as he is currently leading India in the second Test, but in the last year, the man from Rourkee has played only one 50-over game, while Rahul, on the other hand, is the first choice as keeper.

Meanwhile, India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also set to miss the series as he is likely to get fit before the IPL due to his spleen injury.

India's squad for the South Africa ODIs is yet to be announced, but reports state that Jasprit Bumrah will be given rest, while Hardik Pandya might not return to international colours in the ODIs too, as he is recovering from the quadriceps injury he picked up in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav might take a break for personal reasons.