Gautam Gambhir tests negative for COVID-19; urges people to strictly follow guidelines

Image Source : PTI Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has tested positive for coronavirus.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to announce that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Gambhir had been isolating at home after a COVID positive case at his home.

On Sunday morning, Gambhir confirmed that he had tested negative.

"Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe," wrote Gambhir.

Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 8, 2020

Gambhir has made online commentary stints for Star Sports in the ongoing 2020 Indian Premier League. He has also been actively involved in discussions on the league on cricketing sites.

Earlier, Gambhir had talked strongly about Virat Kohli's captaincy at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, following the franchise's elimination from the IPL after defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Eight years into the tournament [without a trophy], eight years is a long time. Tell me any other captain…forget about captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn't have won the title and would have still continued with it. So it has to be accountability. A captain needs to take accountability," Gambhir had said.

