From India to Pakistan, here's list of full squads of all countries participating in Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022: The qualifying round of Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on 20th August, Saturday. But the main round of the tournament will begin on the 27th of August.

In this edition of the Asia Cup, six teams will be participating. Five out of these six teams have been already decided. And they are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The last team will join the group of India and Pakistan after winning the qualifying round.

Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait and UAE are the teams taking part in the qualifying round. These four teams will face each other on a round robin basis and a total of 6 matches will be played. After this, the team that will top the table will qualify for the main round. There are already three teams in Group B - Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed,Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmood, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehdi Hasan Miraj, Parvey Hossain, Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.

Reserves: Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf

UAE: C P Rizwaan, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Ahmed Raza, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Ali, Aryan Lakra, Sultan Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Fahad Nawaz.



Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie, Ehsan Khan, Aftab Hussain, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ateeq Iqbal, Haroon Arshad, Wajid Shah, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi

Singapore: Surendran Chandramohan, Aman Desai, Rezza Gaznavi, Aryaman Sunil, Manpreet Singh, Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna, Amjad Mahboob, Vinoth Baskaran, Rohan Rangarajan, Aritra Dutta, Arjun Mutreja, Akshay Puri

Kuwait: Mohammad Aslam, Meet Bhavsar, Nawaf Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Sayed Monib, Usman Patel, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammad Shafeeq, Haroon Shahid, Edson Silva, Bilal Tahir, Ali Zaheer.

