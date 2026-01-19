Former Test cricketer becomes fourth Sri Lankan player to complete 1000 First-class wickets Former Test cricketer Malinda Pushpakumara has achieved a huge milestone as he completed 1000 wickets in first-class cricket. He has become just the fourth player from his country to get to the milestone.

Former Test cricketer Malinda Pushpakumara achieved a huge milestone in domestic cricket as he completed 1000 wickets in First-class cricket. Pushpakumara has become just the fourth Sri Lankan and third active player to have reached the milestone.

The 38-year-old Pushpakumara, who last played for Sri Lanka in 2018, achieved the feat while playing for Badureliya Sports Club in their clash against Moors Sports Club in the Sri Lanka Major League three-day tournament. He has now become the fourth Sri Lankan to get to the milestone alongside Muthiah Muralidaran (1374), Rangana Herath (1080) and Dinuka Hettiarachchi (1001).

Pushpakumara third active player to get to the milestone

Coming into the match, the 38-year-old had 998 wickets, and he ended the match with 7/137 to now have 1005 wickets to his name. He is the 218th player to have get to 1000 wickets in the red-ball format but is only the third active player to get there.

The other two active players are Simon Harmer of South Africa and James Anderson of England. While Harmer achieved the feat last year, Anderson did so six years back in 2021. Talking about the active players, the next closest one after Pushpakumara is Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who has 860 wickets in first-class cricket.

Pushpakumara's international career

Pushpakumara has played in four Test matches and two ODIs for Sri Lanka. He made his Test debut against India in August 2017. The spinner played another game against the Indian team and picked five wickets across the two innings that he bowled.

He played two matches against England, picking nine wickets in four innings. His last Test was in November 2018 against the England team. Pushpakumara played two ODIs, both coming against the Men in Blue in August and September 2017.