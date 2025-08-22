Former India cricketer, man of the match in Tendulkar's last Test, likely to become BCCI selector: Report BCCI has advertised for positions in senior men's and women's selection panels. The board is seeking two new selectors for the men's committee, while four positions are set to become vacant in the women's panel. BCCI has also clarified the eligibility criteria, with September 10 being the deadline.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha, who won the player of the match award in Sachin Tendulkar's last Test match in November 2013, is likely to be included in the men's senior team's selection panel. For the unversed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has advertised for positions in both men's and women's selection committees.

S Sharath from South Zone has completed his term

Two positions are set to become vacant in the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and according to a report in Cricbuzz, Ojha is likely to be one of them. S Sharath from South has completed his term and Ojha might replace him from the same zone. However, it is still unclear who will represent the Central zone in the committee.

Agarkar and Ajay Ratra, selectors from the West and North Zones, respectively, are expected to continue with their contracts, set to be extended. Coming back to Ojha, he played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is for India and picked up 113, 21 and 10 scalps in the three formats, respectively. Notably, Ojha won the player of the match award in the last Test which was also the final game of legendary Sachin Tendulkar's career.

Interestingly, Ojha never played for India again after that Test match at the Wankhede Stadium.

What is the criteria to apply for the selector's position?

Meanwhile, BCCI has set the eligibility criteria for the applicants to apply for the selector's position. The applicants willing to join the senior men's selection committee must have played at least seven Tests, 10 ODIs, or 20 First-Class matches, must have retired from the game at least five years earlier, and must not have been a member of any BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period of more than five years.

The eligibility criteria for the women's committee are that the applicant should have represented the Indian women's national team, must have retired from the game at least five years earlier, and must not have been a member of any BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period of more than five years.

A total of four positions are set to become vacant in the women's selection panel as Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, and Kalpana Venkatachar have completed their terms. The fifth member of the panel, Shyama Dey Shaw, is eligible to continue for now.

