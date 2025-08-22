Raghvi Bist helps India fight back from 93/5, Australia in trouble in response India A Women put up a brilliant show on the second day with the bat, recovering from 93/5 and posting 299 runs in the first innings, courtesy Raghvi Bist. In response, Australia A Women have already lost five wickets and they still trail by 141 runs.

Brisbane:

India A Women dominated the second day of the ongoing Unofficial Test against Australia A Women at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Raghvi Bist was at the forefront of a stunning comeback from the visitors as they recovered from 93/5 to post a competitive total of 299 runs in the first innings. Apart from Bist, VJ Joshitha also notched up a half-century while batting at number nine.

Only 23.2 overs were possible on the opening day of the Test match and India were in trouble at 93/5 then, but come the second morning, Bist stood in the middle like a rock to stun the Aussies. She got brilliant support from skipper Radha Yadav as they added 64 runs for the sixth wicket. The latter got out after scoring 33 runs, but Bist didn't deter and continued to bat firmly, stitching 75 runs with Minnu Mani for the seventh wicket stand.

Unfortunately, Bist missed out on a well-deserved century by just seven runs as she got out on 93 runs off 153 balls with 16 fours to her credit. At 211/7, Australia would've hoped to end India's innings soon, but VJ Joshitha emerged as another fighter for India with the bat as she notched up a brilliant 51 off 72 balls, adding 75 runs for the ninth wicket with Titas Sadhu.

India A Women eventually got bowled out for 299 runs in 89.1 overs with Maitlan Brown and Georgia Prestwidge picking up three wickets each.

Saima Thakor and Radha shine with ball for India

In response, Australia A Women started decently with Rachel Trenaman and skipper Tahlia Wilson scoring runs at a quick pace. They added 46 runs in less than 11 overs before Titas Sadhu nipped out the former and that started a good phase for India.

Radha Yadav introduced herself into the bowling attack and, along with Saim Thakor, she shared four wickets equally, leaving Australia in trouble at 108/5. Wilson got out after scoring 49 while the middle-order batters Maddy Darke and Anika Learoyd failed to convert their starts, while Ella Hayward bagged a duck.

Things could've been worse for the hosts if not for some good batting from Nicole Faltum and Sianna Ginger as they weathered the Indian storm to add an unbeaten 50 for the sixth wicket. Australia finished the second day on 158/5 after 43 overs and are still 141 runs behind in the first innings.

India A will be looking to finish their innings early on the third day and assert their dominance over the home team.