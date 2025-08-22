US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic faces tough draw, likely to face Carlos Alcaraz in semi-final With the US Open 2025 rapidly approaching, the draws of the tournament were revealed, and it is worth noting that Serbian legend Novak Djokovic could be faced with a tough draw as he continues his quest to add another Grand Slam to his star-studded career.

New York:

The first round draws of the US Open 2025 are here. The competition is all set to kick off with the first-round matches on August 24 and will see some of the biggest names in tennis going head-to-head for the prestigious title. With the big names all set to compete in the tournament, one of the biggest eyes would be on Serbian legend Novak Djokovic.

With four US Open titles to his name, Novak Djokovic is an undoubted legend of the sport, but in the twilight of his career, the 38-year-old has a tough draw ahead of him in the tournament.

It is worth noting that Djokovic will be taking on seventh seed Learner Tien. The 19-year-old youngster will be going up against one of the greatest of all time, and Djokovic will not be underestimating the youngster, as he upset Daniil Medvedev during the fourth round of the Australian Open 2025.

However, if Djokovic beats Tien, the veteran could go on to take on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final, Carlos Alcaraz in the semis, and Jannik Sinner in the final, potentially. With such a tough potential draw, Djokovic could be in for trouble ahead of the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Reilly Opelka in round 1

In other matches, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will be taking on the USA’s Reilly Opelka in round 1 of the tournament. Winning his sole US Open title in 2022, Alcaraz has gone on to add four more Grand Slams to his resume since then and will be hoping for another title in the upcoming event.

Alcaraz’s biggest rival in the tournament would undoubtedly be defending champion Jannik Sinner. The top seed has made quite the reputation for himself, and he will be keen on defending his title.

