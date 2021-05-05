Former Australia spinner Stuart MacGill allegedly kidnapped and released in Sydney: Reports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australia spinner Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped in Sydney last month, and was released an hour later.

Former Australia cricketer Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Sydney on April 14, and was also threatened with a gun by a group of three men. He was released an hour later; the incident took place in Sydney north.

According to multiple reports in Australian media, four men have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of MacGill.

The New South Wales Police, however, has only identified the victim as a 50-year-old man.

"About 8 pm on Wednesday 14 April 2021, a 50-year-old man was allegedly confronted by a 46-year-old man (in) Cremorne," New South Wales Police said in a statement that did not identify the victim.

"A short time later the pair were approached by two other men, forcing the older man into a vehicle.

"He was then driven to a property at Bringelly, where the two men, plus another unknown man, allegedly assaulted the 50-year-old man and threatened him with a firearm. About an hour later, the man was driven to the Belmore area and released."

MacGill is yet to make a public statement on the alleged kidnapping.

The spinner represented Australia in 44 Tests between 1998 and 2008, taking 208 wickets. His international career was largely overshadowed by leg-spinner Shane Warne, who is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.