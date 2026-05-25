May 25, 2026
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Former Australia cricketer slams Delhi Capitals after subpar IPL 2026 campaign

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch took centre stage and talked about the performances that Delhi Capitals put in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, after their elimination from the group stages of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026’s group stage phase has come to an end, the top four sides in Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing in the knockout rounds of the tournament. 

One of the sides that have been talked about heavily has been Delhi Capitals. In a roller coaster of a season, Delhi Capitals finished their campaign in sixth place and missed out on a place in the playoffs. 

Speaking on the side’s performances, former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch came forward and talked about what was the problem with Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026. 

"Confusion, right from the start. Sameer Rizvi batted No. 4 to start the tournament and had two match-winning knocks. After that, you would lock him at No. 4, but instead of doing that, they pushed him up to No. 3. They batted him out of position and then, before he knows, he is out of the team. That's a team that is so confused with how they want to go about things," Aaron Finch told Star Sports. 

Also Read: Australia head coach backs ageing Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood to play ODI World Cup 2027

Finch gave his take on Kolkata Knight Riders as well

Furthermore, Finch talked about the performances of Kolkata Knight Riders as well. It is worth noting that KKR were eliminated on the final day of the group stage when Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians on the final day of the tournament. 

"It would say it's disappointing. Yes, they got close towards the end, but it was still very disappointing. You can't afford to give the competition, which is so strong and so tight, a six-game head start. It's just impossible to catch up. At the end of the day, you would say they were close, but you let that slip way too early in the season," he responded.

Also Read:

'Done that job brilliantly': Piyush Chawla hails Gill over his captaincy ahead of IPL playoffs

Ravichandran Ashwin points out Jasprit Bumrah's subpar performances for MI after IPL 2026 campaign

'If they continue this way, they have strong chance to win IPL': Ex-India pacer picks contenders
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Cricket Aaron Finch Delhi Capitals IPL 2026
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