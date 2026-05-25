'If they continue this way, they have strong chance to win IPL': Ex-India pacer picks tournament's contenders

New Delhi:

Former India fast bowler Vinay Kumar has predicted that if Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue playing the way they are, they have a 'strong chance' of winning the Indian Premier League 2026. Defending champions RCB topped the IPL group stage and are tipped to be strong contenders to repeat their 2025 heroics.

Bengaluru have come a long way in their team composition. From the days when they were heavily dependent on bowling, RCB now possess an equally strong bowling arsenal with the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the ranks. Kumar highlighted that the paradigm shift has helped them a lot. "RCB have played outstanding cricket this season and, unlike previous years when they were heavily dependent on batting, they are now playing as a team; they look like a complete side, Kumar said on JioStar.

"Their middle order, with players like Tim David, Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar, has added stability and power, which is crucial in T20 cricket. The biggest difference, though, has been their bowling. Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the rest of the attack have brought discipline to the attack, which was key at a batting-friendly venue like Chinnaswamy.

"They stick to the basics and bowl stump-to-stump. Krunal Pandya’s inclusion has also given balance to the side. That balance across departments is one of the main reasons RCB qualified early. If they continue to play this way and finish in the top two, they have a strong chance of reaching, and even winning, the final this year. Women have won two titles, so if men can do the same and win back-to-back, nothing like it."

Kumar highlights Bhuvneshwar's role for the franchise

Bhuvneshwar has often provided the control, discipline and wickets in the powerplay this season and is the current purple cap holder with 24 wickets to his name. The ex-India speedster highlighted his role for Bengaluru. "Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s role is extremely important for RCB, both as a bowler and as the leader of the attack. He has bowled brilliantly alongside Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam, maintaining a disciplined, almost Test-match-like approach and lengths.

"With so much experience, I don't think Bhuvneshwar or the bowling attack will take any pressure in the playoffs. They will look to treat the playoffs like any other game and focus on executing their basics." RCB will now take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 26 in Dharamsala, as a place in the final stays up for grabs.

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