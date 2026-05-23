Not RCB, GT favourites to win IPL 2026? Fascinating stat favours 2022 champions to bag second crown

New Delhi:

The top three places in the Indian Premier League 2026 have been confirmed after Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to take the first spot in the points table. RCB topped the league, while SRH finished third. Gujarat Titans are sandwiched between the two as all three teams tally 18 points. However, due to the NRRs, the RCB stay on top, while the Sunrisers end in third place.

The fight for one final spot in the playoffs is still on as four teams mathematically stay in the hunt. Rajasthan Royals currently occupy the fourth place as they have 14 points from 13 matches. PBKS, KKR and DC are also alive as only three league stage matches remain in the tournament.

All the teams confirmed for the playoffs will now switch themselves for the knockouts and will fancy bagging more glory to their name. However, GT are favourites to win the title as per a fascinating points table stat.

Why are GT favourite to win the IPL 2026?

Going by the stats, teams that have finished second in the IPL 2026 points table have mostly won the title since the playoff format was introduced in 2011. Out of 15 seasons from 2011, second-placed teams have won the IPL nine times, while the top-ranked side have bagged it on five occasions.

Only once a team outside the top two won the IPL and that was in 2016 when SRH finished third and went on to win the prize. No team that finished fourth in the points table has ever gone on to win the IPL since this format was introduced.

Teams winning IPL from the top four places in league stage (since 2011):

1st placed team: 5 times

2nd placed team: 9 times

3rd placed team: 1 time

4th placed team: 0

RCB won it from 2nd place last year

Notably, RCB also won the IPL last year from the second spot. Punjab Kings were the table-toppers, pipping RCB on NRR despite both tallied 19 points each. RCB won the Qualifier 1 and faced PBKS again in the final, where they ended their 18-year-long wait for the glory.

RCB had finished first in the 2011 points table but lost the IPL final to Chennai Super Kings. They ended second in the standings in 2016 and went to the final straightaway after their win over Gujarat Lions, but lost to SRH in the final.