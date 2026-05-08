Finn Allen registers new record with 47-ball century against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Finn Allen lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a sensational century as Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. The explosive opener smashed a 47-ball hundred, completely shifting the momentum in KKR’s favour during the chase.

Meanwhile, the innings did not begin smoothly for the New Zealand batter, with the pitch offering enough assistance to trouble stroke-makers early on. Allen, in the meantime, started cautiously, taking time to assess the conditions before launching an aggressive counterattack once he settled at the crease.

After finding rhythm, the keeper-batter dismantled the Delhi bowling attack with clean striking all around the ground. He cleared the ropes 10 times during his stay and ensured KKR wrapped up the chase comfortably with 34 balls to spare.

The knock also helped Allen achieve a unique milestone in T20 cricket. He became the first player from New Zealand to register three T20 centuries in the same calendar year. Before his IPL heroics, Allen had already scored a 53-ball hundred for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League and followed it up with another century during the T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

Allen adjudged POTM

Allen was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match for his charismatic show. During the post-match presentation, he spoke about the importance of pacing the innings and play as per the match situation.

“I think when the situation comes to it, you just forget about my batting and play the situation. I think I knew if I stayed out there for a long period of time, I always come back to trying to bat 40 balls. It doesn't happen too often, but that was just what was keeping me ticking today and trying to take it deep,” Allen said.

With the win, KKR now moved to number seven on the points table. They are three points away from fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals.

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