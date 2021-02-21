Feeling surreal, says Suryakumar Yadav after earning maiden T20 call-up

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Suryakumar Yadav.

Following months of intense argument and reasoning, BCCI has finally picked up Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav for Team India T20 team ahead of the limited-over series against England at home. The Mumbai batsman was pegged to be picked for the Indian team after an impressive IPL 2020 when he played multiple crucial knocks for the team including a blazing knock in the final against Delhi Capitals.

The 30-year-old right-handed batsman wasn't the only cricketer to earn a maiden call-up as Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and fellow MI team-mate Ishan Kishan also made the cut.

The selection ended a long wait for Suryakumar to the Indian team and the Mumbai Ranji skipper made his feeling apparent when he posted a photo of himself on social media where he could be seen sitting in the middle of the pitch of the iconic DY Patil Stadium. He short-captioned the post: "The feeling is surreal."

And to make his day even more special Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate Suryakumar along with Tewatia and Kishan.

"Heartiest congratulations @ishankishan51, @rahultewatia02 & @surya_14kumar for your maiden call up to the Indian Team, and also to @chakaravarthy29, who missed out in Australia. Playing for India is the highest honour for any cricketer. Wishing you all a lot of success," Tendulkar tweeted.

India's T20I squad for England: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.

The first T20I will be played on March 12 after the ongoing Test series concludes. Both the teams are gearing up for the third Test which commences on February 24.