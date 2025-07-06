Faf du Plessis breaks Virat Kohli's all-time T20 record as captain, leaves Gayle behind on 'ageless' list Faf du Plessis' fabulous form with the bat and Adam Milne's brilliant five-wicket haul propelled the Texas Super Kings to the top of the table, with a sensational win against the Seattle Orcas. Du Plessis broke a few records on his way to 91 off just 52 balls while batting first.

Lauderhill:

The ageless Faf du Plessis continued his smashing form in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) season for the Texas Super Kings, scoring a 52-ball 91 against the Seattle Orcas before Adam Milne registered a five-wicket haul to help their team jump to the top of the points table in their final league stage clash. While the Super Kings have done what they could to finish in the top two, du Plessis achieved a couple of major T20 records during his innings, which fell nine runs short of his third century of the season as he decided to retire out.

Du Plessis has the most runs as captain in T20 cricket, having broken Virat Kohli's long-standing record. Leading the Super Kings, du Plessis has been in sensational form in the ongoing MLC, garnering 409 runs in nine matches and standing at the top of the log. Du Plessis now has 6,575 runs as captain in T20 cricket, the most by any player.

The soon-to-be-turning-41-year-old also entered in the top two on the list of batters with the most runs in T20 cricket after the age of 40. Du Plessis left behind the T20 trendsetter Chris Gayle behind to have 1,574 runs to his name since last July in the shortest international format and is just behind Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, who has 2,201 runs to his name.

Most runs as captain in T20 cricket

6575 - Faf du Plessis (in 202 innings)

6564 - Virat Kohli (in 188 innings)

6358 - James Vince (in 206 innings)

6283 - MS Dhoni (in 289 innings)

6064 - Rohit Sharma (in 224 innings)

Most runs in T20 cricket after turning 40 years of age

2201 - Shoaib Malik (86 innings)

1574 - Faf du Plessis (45 innings)

1541 - Chris Gayle (72 innings)

1509 - Mohammad Hafeez (67 innings)

Despite playing so well, du Plessis felt that Donovan Ferreira, who smoked a 9-ball 37 against the Washington Freedom, could do some damage in the final over as he seemed to run out of gas. Du Plessis's decision didn't really come off as Ferreira was dismissed cheaply in the final over, but despite that, 188 was too much to achieve for the Orcas, who slipped closer to the brink of elimination. The Super Kings will hope that one of San Francisco Unicorns or