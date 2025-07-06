Novak Djokovic's daughter wins hearts after imitating her father's celebrations at Wimbledon | WATCH Novak Djokovic defeated compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic as he reached his 100th Wimbledon win. The Serb introduced a new celebration following his third-round win, which his daughter, Tara, imitated.

New Delhi:

Serbian star Novak Djokovic unleashed his beast mode as he defeated compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of Wimbledon 2025 with a thumping straight-set win. Djokovic, who is on the hunt for his 25th Major Slam, thrashed Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 to make his way into the fourth round.

Following his win, the Serb introduced a new celebration with his daughter imitating him from the stands. The video has been doing the rounds on social media. Celebrating the win, Djokovic pumped his fists downwards as the fans looked on from the stands.

"Pump It Up." There's a song with my kids - look, my daughter's doing it right now," Djokovic said on the explanation and then looked to the crowd.

"You want to show it, darling?" he said to his daughter, who then mimicked the victory dance as the cameras panned out to her. She showed how it's done: pump your fists down, then left, right and overhead.

"She's the master. It's a little tradition we have right now. Hopefully, we can keep going so we can keep pumping more in Wimbledon," he said.

Watch the celebration video here:

Djokovic reaches 100th Wimbledon win

Meanwhile, Djokovic has become only the second man and third overall to win 100 matches at SW19. He joins Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova as the only three players to have completed a century of wins at the Major.

Reflecting on the win, Djokovic said, "Any history that I make in my favourite tournament, I'm blessed."

Coming back to the match, Djokovic made light work of his compatriot and won nine consecutive games from 3-3 in the first set. He did not drop a single game in the second and was 2-0 up in no time after the 3-3 stalemate in the opener.

The Serb great led 5-1 in the third set and was eyeing a comprehensive win; however, he was made to wait as his compatriot broke him to win the next three games before Djokovic found