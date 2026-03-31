Raja Shivaji teaser out: First looks of Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan unveiled

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated first look from Riteish Deshmukh-directed Raja Shivaji is finally out now. The upcoming film features an ensemble cast comprising Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and Abhishek Bachchan. The first looks of all the leading actors from the upcoming film is now out.

Raja Shivaji first-look teaser out

Raja Shivaji is an upcoming historical action drama based on the life of the Indian braveheart, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish Deshmukh, director of the film, plays the titular role. The film is based on the early life of the mighty Maratha ruler. The first promo offers a glimpse into the action and bravery of Raja Shivaji.

The logline of the film reads: "For the land that forged warriors. For the faith that never wavered. For the dream of Swarajya that lived in every heart… With deep reverence to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we proudly unveil the first look teaser of Raja Shivaji — India’s Greatest Warrior King. Our King. Our Pride. Our Legacy." Watch it here:

Reacting to the first look at Raja Shivaji, fans wrote, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jay", "Bhai pure goosebumps when Ritesh Deshmukh appeared + Ajay Atul music", "Kudos to Riteish Deshmukh. Will take Marathi cinema to great heights. 150 cr from only Maharashtra is confirmed !!!", "Riteish sir, Let the trollers bark you don't pay attention towards them. Because your intentions behind making this film are very pure. So all the best. Jay shivray", "Just wait and watch a new banger is coming", and others. Others also compared it with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Raja Shivaji: Star cast

Raja Shivaji stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal characters.

Raja Shivaji: Release date

Raja Shivaji is set for a worldwide release on May 1 in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. It is being presented by Jio Studios, with Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh producing under the Mumbai Film Company banner. The film's music is composed by Ajay-Atul.

The release date also coincides with Maharashtra Day, a state holiday that marks the formation of Maharashtra, adding a layer of significance to the film’s arrival.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan shares first poster of Riteish Deshmukh's directorial 'Raja Shivaji' | See Post