Shubman Gill surpasses MS Dhoni's tally with eight sixes against England in Birmingham Star India Test skipper Shubman Gill broke a plethora of records with an exceptional 161-run knock against England in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test. The skipper also surpassed MS Dhoni in six hitting as well.

Birmingham:

India’s star Test skipper Shubman Gill has been the talk of the town ever since the beginning of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. With a brilliant 147-run knock in the first Test of the series, Gill followed it up by amassing 269 runs in the first innings of the second Test and scored 161 runs in the second innings of the same clash.

It is worth noting that Gill hit eight sixes in the second innings of the Edgbaston clash, and in doing so, he went on to surpass the tally of former India skipper MS Dhoni in the list of captains with the most sixes in a Test innings.

Furthermore, he became the Indian captain with the most sixes in a Test innings. Notably, Dhoni had a maximum number of six sixes to his name as a skipper in a Test innings, whereas Gill, with eight sixes against, surpassed the tally.

India look to settle score against England on day 5

Speaking of the ongoing game against England and India, it is safe to say that team India has managed to dominate the hosts so far. Through Shubman Gill’s mammoth 269-run knock in the first innings, India posted a huge total of 587 runs in the first innings of the game.

Furthermore, the side limited England to a score of 407 runs in the first innings. Harry Brook and Jamie Smith were the star performers for the hosts with knocks of 158 and 184*, respectively.

Furthermore, coming out to bat with a significant lead, India followed it up with KL Rahul adding 55 runs to open the innings. Gill added 161 runs on the board, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja scoring 65 and 69 runs, respectively. India declared on a score of 427, giving England a target of 608 runs to chase down.

The side then followed it up by taking three wickets in the latter stage of day 4, and with day 5 approaching, England find themselves on a score of 72/3, requiring 536 runs to win the game.