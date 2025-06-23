'Even now people keep saying... Keep waiting': Bumrah slams critics after another one-man show for India Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently came forward and slammed his critics for fixating on his injuries and workload after exceptional five-wicket haul against England in the first Test of the ongoing series.

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional for team India throughout the ongoing first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Both England and India faced off in the first Test of the series at Headingley in Leeds from June 20, and after India posted a total of 471 runs in the first innings of the game, it was Jasprit Bumrah who took the responsibility upon himself with the ball.

On the first day of England’s batting innings, Bumrah ended the day with three wickets to his name, dismissing Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root. Furthermore, by the end of the first innings, Bumrah ended his spell with five wickets to his name and conceded 83 runs in the 24.4 overs that he bowled.

Before the start of the series, many experts had come forward and stated the importance of managing Bumrah’s workload throughout the series, as the ace pacer is prone to injuries. Speaking on the same, Bumrah slammed the critics for their constant fixation on his injuries and workload.

"I always wanted to play for India. I played for India on my belief. I have played every format on my belief. I have always heard no from people. First they said you won't be able to play, then they said you will last only six months, then they said you will last only eight months, and just like that I have spent 10 years in international cricket listening to all this. I have played the IPL for 12-13 years,” Bumrah said in the press conference at the end of the day.

Bumrah reflected on how he stands strong on his beliefs

Furthermore, the star pacer also talked about how he understood that people using his name boosts their viewership, but he reflected on how he remains resolute in not paying attention and staying true to his ways.

“Everybody is free to write what they want. I understand cricket is very popular in our country, and I understand that using my name in the headline boosts the viewership. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter to me. Because if I let it get into my head, I will start believing it. I need my beliefs and my ways to dictate how I go. Not the way others want me to,” Bumrah said.

