IND vs ENG 1st Test: KL Rahul guides India close to 100-run lead as Leeds game sits on knife's edge India have closed in on a 100-run lead as the Leeds Test sits on a knife's edge. KL Rahul went back unbeaten on 47 with Sai Sudharsan also scoring 30. Earlier, England were bowled out for 465 after Harry Brook's 99.

New Delhi:

It was a moving day of the first India vs England Test in Leeds, however, the match remains firmly in the balance after another gripping day at Headingley. After England did well to come within touching distance of India's 471, with their 465, KL Rahul's unbeaten 47 led the visitors' charge in the second innings. The rain arrived in the latter stages of the third session as the Indian team went to stumps 90/2, and with a lead of 96.

It was a day marked by Harry Brook, English tail's bazball and a fifer by ever-impressive Jasprit Bumrah. The conditions seemed cloudy, but there was hardly any seam on offer. However, the visitors struck early when Prasidh Krishna removed overnight centurion Ollie Pope for 106.

England captain Ben Stokes and Harry Brook partnered for some crucial runs and overs; however, Mohammed Siraj got the much-awaited wicket by nicking off the English skipper.

Harry Brook misses century by one

Harry Brook kept bashing around with his audacious strokes, while Jamie Smith also unleashed his shots. Brook lived by the sword with two catches being put down on the third day, before he was caught at long-leg agonisingly short of his century on 99.

England's tail wagged

The England tail wagged well with bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse putting up a blistering stand of 55, taming the new-ball effect. Woakes made 38 from 55 while Carse scored 22, before Siraj removed the latter.

England closed in on India's score and looked to take the lead; however, Bumrah came and struck twice to clean the tail and take his five-wicket haul as the Three Lions were bowled out for 465.