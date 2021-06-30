Euro 2020 | Rishabh Pant shares 'good experience watching' England vs Germany at Wembley

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RISHABH PANT Rishabh Pant

While most of his Indian teammates made most of the international cricket break by spending time with his family, Rishabh Pant had other plans, which he revealed to his fans on Wednesday morning, sharing pictures from the Euro 2020 last-16 tie between England and Germany.

Pant, who was at the Wembley Stadium for the high-octane clash, shared the pictures with the caption, "Good experience watching," as England beat Germany for the first time in a tournament knockout since 1966.

Riding on goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, England defeated Germany 2-0 in a Round of 16 match at the European Football Championship -- Euro 2020 -- to advance to the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Sterling scored in the 75th minute, converting a a low cross from Luke Shaw. Kane and Jack Grealish played the ball out wide to Shaw, whose low cross went straight to Sterling who slotted the ball in.

England were not yet as eleven minutes later -- in the 86th -- Kane converted a cross from Grealish.

Shaw moved up from the midfield and charged forward. He played the ball wide to Grealish, whose low cross was headed home by Kane from the edge of the six-yard box.

(with IANS inputs)