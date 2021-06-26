Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: How to Watch ENG vs SL 3rd T20I Live Online on SonyLIV

At what time does England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I start?

Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone burnished their Twenty20 credentials as England withstood a top-order wobble to seal a series win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, and will aim to complete a clean sweep when they take on the visitors in the final T20I of the series later today. The Sri Lankans have struggled with occasional variable bounce, losing wickets throughout and only occasionally finding the boundary across both the games, which is reflected by their low scores in both the games; 129/7 in 1st T20I and 111/7 in the second. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I start at 07.00 PM.

When is England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will take place from June 26 in Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

You can watch England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

You can watch England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on Sony Sports network.

What are the squads for England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w/c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Shiran Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne , Niroshan Dickwella

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, David Willey