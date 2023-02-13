Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England tour of New Zealand 2023: All you need to know about New Zealand vs England Test series- Schedule

England will look to continue their recent dominance in the Test format as they make their journey to New Zealand for a two-match Test series. Coached fellow Kiwi Brendon McCullum, England are yet to lose a Test series under the stewardship of McCullum while the outing World Test Champions will look to regain form ahead of the Test series. Here are all the details of the New Zealand vs England Test series.

Where will NZ vs ENG Test​ Series be played?

NZ vs ENG Test Series will be played in New Zealand.

When will NZ vs ENG Test​ Series begin?

NZ vs ENG Test Series will begin on Thursday, February 16.

How many Test matches will be played between NZ vs ENG?

Two Test matches will be played between New Zealand and England.

What are the venues for NZ vs ENG Test​ Series?

Mount Maunganui and Wellington will host the first and second Test match repectively between New Zealand and England.

How can viewers watch NZ vs ENG Test​ Series?

Viewers can watch the NZ vs ENG Test Series on Prime Video.

Schedule

First Test: Thursday, February 16- Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Second Test: Friday, February 24 - Basin Reserve, Wellington

Squads

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

England: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone

