England pacer, who made a Test return after 3 years against India, takes infinite break from red-ball cricket England all-rounder Jamie Overton may have played his last Test match for his country at the Oval, a month ago, against India, after making a 'tough' decision to take a break from red-ball cricket, indefinitely. Overton played 99 first-class matches for Surrey, Somerset and two of them for England.

London:

All-rounder Jamie Overton has taken an indefinite break from red-ball cricket with immediate effect. Overton, who returned to Test cricket after three years at the Oval against India a month ago, mentioned that it was a tough decision for him to make, but a lot of thought went into it before he pulled the plug on his Ashes aspirations with the 31-year-old very much in the mix for the winter series against Australia.

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket. I feel very fortunate to have played 99 first-class matches, including two Test matches for England," Overton said in an ECB release. The 31-year-old has become a regular in white-ball formats for England, having recently been part of the Champions Trophy squad in Pakistan and is part of the T20 setup as well, however, he mentioned that the rigours of playing all formats amid packed scheduling was taking a toll on him physically and mentally and hence, he wanted to focus on white-ball cricket for now.

"Red-ball, first-class cricket has provided the foundation for my professional career and has been the gateway to every opportunity I’ve had in the game so far. It’s where I learnt the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long.

"However, at this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it’s no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally. Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can," Overton, who had dismissed Akash Deep and Dhruv Jurel during the second innings of the Oval Test against India, said.

In 99 first-class games, Overton picked up 239 wickets, including six fifers, while also scoring 2,410 runs, with a best of 120. Overton told The Telegraph that he would have loved to be on the winter tour of the Ashes, but looking at his body and fitness, he didn't want to put himself in a situation where he injures himself again and loses some more time out of his career, which he may not have left. Overton will be in Australia during the winter but turning out for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

England men's managing director Rob Key was surprised by the suddenness of Overton's decision since he was in the plans for the Ashes. "It serves as a reminder of the cricketing landscape we now operate in. We respect his decision and are grateful to him for informing us when he did," Key said.

Overton will be part of the ODI and T20 squads for England for the South Africa series and will hope to continue to give strong performances at the highest level.