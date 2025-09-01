England vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch ENG vs SA series on TV and streaming in India? England and South Africa are all set to lock horns with each other in a six-game white ball series, involving of three ODIs and three T20I matches. Ahead of the series, let us have a look at the where to watch details of the series.

New Delhi:

England and South Africa are all set to take on each other for a white-ball series. The two sides will face off across three ODI matches and three T20I matches. The ODIs are scheduled to be held on September 2, 4, and 7. Whereas, the T20I matches are scheduled to be held on September 10, 12, and 14.

The teams will be hoping to put in their best performance in the upcoming series, and the three T20I matches could also go on to be good preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup next year.

It is worth noting that South Africa will be coming into the series on the back of impressive wins against Australia, and they will be hoping to maintain their momentum. On the other hand, England have not played white-ball cricket in two months, and they will aim to get on track ahead of the upcoming assignments.

When and where to watch ENG vs SA series on TV and OTT in India?

The six-game white ball series between England and South Africa will kick off on September 2, and fans can tune into the live broadcast of the series on the SonyLIV app and website in India, with FanCode being the live streaming partner for the series.

Squads

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk).

England T20I squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Luke Wood.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

Also Read: