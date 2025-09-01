ICC announces record prize money for Women's World Cup 2025, with a staggering 297 per cent increase

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, September 1, announced a whopping USD 13.88 million (Rs 122.5 cr approx.) prize pot for the upcoming Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The prize pot marked an outrageous 297 per cent increase in the total prize pot from USD 3.5 million for the 2022 Women's World Cup in New Zealand. The winner of the Women's World Cup is set to receive a sum of USD 4.48 million (INR 39.4 crore), even more than the winner of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (who received USD 4 million).
The runners-up will receive USD 2.24 million (INR 19.71 crore) while the losing semi-finalists will walk away with a sum of USD 1.12 million (INR 9.8 crore). Each team will receive $250,000 (INR 2.2 Cr approx.) for group stage participation guaranteed. Each group stage win will help each of the eight teams earn $34,314 (30.19 Lakh approx.).
The teams finishing in fifth and sixth places will take home $700k (INR 6.16 Cr approx.) and $280k (2.46 Cr approx.).
|Who will get?
|Prize Money (in USD)
|Prize Money (in INR - 88)
|Winner
|4.48 million
|39.4 Cr (approx.)
|Runners-up
|2.24 million
|19.71 Cr (approx.)
|Semi-finalists
|1.12 million
|9.8 Cr (approx.)
|Each group stage win
|34,314
|30.19 Lakh (approx.)
|5th and 6th place
|700,000
|6.16 Cr (approx.)
|7th and 8th place
|280,000
|2.46 Cr (approx.)
|Group stage participation
|250,000
|2.2 Cr (approx.)
“This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said on the announcement of the prize money. "This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth.
"Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally.
"The uplift underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans. Women’s cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step, we are confident the momentum will accelerate," he added.
The tournament kicks off at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium with India taking on Sri Lanka in the opening game on September 30.