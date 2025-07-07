England incur most defeats in World Test Championship; go past Bangladesh, West Indies after Edgbaston loss After a tremendous run-chase on the final day of the Leeds Test, it all came crashing down for England in the second at Edgbaston. The series is levelled 1-1 and with a refreshed Jasprit Bumrah set to return and India having their tails up, England will have their task cut out in three days' time.

Birmingham:

England have now succumbed to the most number of defeats in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), following their first-ever loss at Edgbaston against India, in Birmingham. India out-batted and out-bowled England on another flat track in Birmingham with captain Shubman Gill going on a record-breaking spree, scoring 430 runs across two innings, including a best of 269, the highest by any Indian skipper in Test cricket. India achieved their highest ever tally of 1,014 runs in a Test match and England fell flat under the weight of the runs.

This was England's 26th defeat in the Test championship, which is one more than the West Indies, who incurred their 25th loss on the very same day against Australia and Bangladesh. Granted that England have played the most number of matches among the nine teams, but they are also behind Australia on the list of number of wins.

Teams to lose the most matches in the World Test Championship

26 - England (in 67 matches - 33 wins, 8 draws)

25 - Bangladesh (in 33 matches - 5 wins, 3 draws)

25 - West Indies (in 41 matches - 10 wins, 6 draws)

20 - Pakistan (in 40 matches - 13 wins, 7 draws)

20 - Sri Lanka (in 39 matches - 13 wins, 6 draws)

20 - India (in 58 matches - 32 wins, 6 draws)

The result meant that India levelled the five-match series against England 1-1, going into the Lord's clash with Jasprit Bumrah being available yet again and England having to rotate their pace attack, with hopefully both Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer returning to the fold. The lack of assistance for the bowlers in the first two Test matches was a worrying aspect and both teams will hope that the bowlers do get to have some say a few days later at Lord's.