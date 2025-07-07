Akash Deep vs Jasprit Bumrah: Stats comparison after 8 Test matches Akash Deep emerged as the match-winner for India in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In limited opportunities, the fast bowler has showcased his abilities in the longest format and has soon become the first-choice bowler for India. Here's the stats comparison between him and Bumrah:

Akash Deep is fast emerging as the first-choice bowler for team India in Test cricket. After missing the first Test at Headingley, he grabbed the opportunity at Edgbaston, picking up 10 wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings and helping India win by a mammoth margin of 336 runs to level the five-match series. Interestingly, he had replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI who was rested to manage his workload. The way Akash Deep has started his Test career, he is certainly making waves the way Bumrah did at the start of his career. Here's the stats comparison between the two fast bowlers after playing eight Test matches each:

Who has picked up the most wickets after 8 Tests?

Jasprit Bumrah is leading in this aspect, having picked up 39 wickets at the end of eight Test matches of his career. He played eight Tests within a year and accounted for two five-wicket hauls as well. At the same time, Akash Deep has accounted for 25 scalps after eight Tests, after bowling 188 overs and conceding 715 runs with a five-wicket haul to his name. Interestingly, Bumrah couldn't pick a single 10-wicket match haul in any of his first eight Test matches while Akash Deep did it at Edgbaston, returning with match figures of 10/187.

Who has a better average and strike rate?

There are mixed results here as Akash Deep has a better strike rate while Bumrah boasts of a better average after eight Test matches. The fast bowler from Bihar has a strike rate of 45.1, while Bumrah's strike rate after eight matches in the whites was 53. At the same time, Akash's bowling average at this stage of his career is 28.6. Bumrah's bowling average was 23.66, much better when compared to his Indian counterpart.

Performance against each opposition

Akash Deep has so far played against four oppositions in his career - two Tests each against Australia, Bangladesh, England, and New Zealand. He loves bowling against England, having picked up 13 out of 25 wickets against them, including a 10-wicket haul in the Edgbaston Test, which India won by 336 runs.

As for Jasprit Bumrah, he played his first eight Tests against Australia (2 Tests), England (3 Tests) and South Africa (3 Tests). He enjoyed fairly similar success against all three teams, picking 11, 14 and 14 wickets respectively.

Performance in each country

Akash Deep, in his short Test career, has played in India, Australia and England. He has featured in five Test matches at home, where there is less help for the fast bowlers compared to foreign conditions. In three matches away from home, the bowler has 15 wickets to show for his efforts.

Interestingly, Bumrah got to play all of his first eight Tests away from home. He accounted for 11 scalps in two Tests in Australia and picked up 14 wickets each in England and South Africa.

Akash Deep vs Jasprit Bumrah: Stats comparison after 8 Tests

Player Innings Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Best Figures in innings Best Figures in Match Average Economy Strike Rate Five-wicket hauls 10-wicket match haul Akash Deep 14 188 31 715 25 6/99 10/187 28.6 3.8 45.1 1 1 Jasprit Bumrah 16 344.5 82 923 39 5/54 7/111 23.66 2.67 53 2 0

