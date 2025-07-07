Wiaan Mulder breaks Virat Kohli's all-time record on Test captaincy debut against Zimbabwe South Africa may have had six different Test captains in the last 18 months or so, but what's the harm if they can get the results? After Keshav Maharaj led the Proteas to an easy win in the first Test against Zimbabwe, Wiaan Mulder was on a record-breaking spree on his first day as captain.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Wiaan Mulder, the South African all-rounder, was on a record-breaking spree on his first day as Test captain with the bat against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Mulder became only the third South African player to smash a century on Test captaincy debut, as Mulder made a mockery of Zimbabwe's bowling attack. The century was just the start as he became only the third player in Test cricket history to smash a double century.

Mulder then went on to break the record for the highest individual score by a player on debut as a captain in Tests. However, he didn't stop at that as he also broke the record for the highest match aggregate as well, which belonged to Virat Kohli previously. Kohli had smashed 115 and 141 on his debut as Test captain for India in Adelaide in 2014 against Australia and Mulder has scored 264 in just one innings and he is still not done yet.

Highest runs aggregate by a player on Test captaincy debut

264* - Wiaan Mulder (SA) vs ZIM, Bulawayo 2025

256 - Virat Kohli (IND) v AUS, Adelaide 2014

244 - Graham Dowling (NZ) v IND, Christchurch 1968

232 - Greg Chappell (AUS) v WI, Brisbane 1975

212 - Alastair Cook (ENG) v BAN, Chittagong 2010