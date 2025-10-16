England announce playing XI for 1st T20I against New Zealand two days prior, in-form Jordan Cox gets retained England, continuing their tradition of announcing their playing XI in advance, did the same ahead of the opening game of the white-ball series in and against New Zealand, a T20I in Christchurch, while making a couple of changes from the full-strength side that played in the South Africa series.

Christchurch:

England have confirmed their XI for the first T20I against New Zealand, set to be played in Christchurch on Saturday, October 18, two days in advance. Harry Brook will return to lead the side after skipping the Ireland tour while most of the side is similar to the one which featured in the second T20I against South Africa in Manchester a month ago, with just a couple of changes. Jordan Cox, who slammed his maiden half-century against Ireland, has been slotted in No 7 and hence, retained his spot, while Brydon Carse, the right-arm pacer, came into the side in place of Jofra Archer.

Cox replaced Will Jacks in the side, who is likely to be managed by England, given his Ashes call-up and potential workload in the coming months. Cox and Sam Curran, both who played in the Hundred for the eventual champions for the Oval Invincibles, forced the selectors' hand to bring them back into the short-format side. Cox has been in staggering form, being the Player of the tournament and the 35-ball 55 against Ireland in the series decider helped him keep his place as a pure batter at No 7.

Curran will be a floater in the line-up, given that there's Tom Banton also in the middle-order. Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid will be the two spinners, with an option of bowling Jacob Bethell for an over or two in the middle, while Curran forms the three-man pace attack alongside Carse and Luke Wood.

England will be up against New Zealand in three T20Is, with the Christchurch clash followed by the second game at the same venue two days later, followed by the finale in Auckland on Thursday, October 23. The three T20Is will be followed by as many ODIs on October 26, 29 and November 1.

England's playing XI for first T20I: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood