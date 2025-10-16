Fatima Sana scripts Women’s World Cup history in washed-out clash against England Pakistan would have been heartbroken not to have gotten a result in their favour against England in the Women's World Cup clash in Colombo on Wednesday, which was eventually washed out due to incessant rain. Captain Fatima Sana was at the forefront of Pakistan's performance, with a spell of 4/27.

Colombo:

Pakistan have troubled a few big teams in the ongoing Women's World Cup, including the likes of India and Australia and it seemed like they were in the process of landing the killer blow on Wednesday, October 15, in Colombo against England before the rain played a spoilsport. Pakistan had England on the mat at 79/7 before the first rain break, when the rain gods refused to relent for the longest, almost threatening another washout as skipper Fatima Sana led from the front with a three-fer.

The match resumed as a 31-overs-per-side game, with England adding 54 runs in six overs for the loss of a couple of more wickets and Fatima Sana ended up getting one more, getting rid of set Charlie Dean. Fatima Sana finished with figures of 4/27, which were the best for a Pakistan captain in the Women's World Cup and by any fast-bowling captain in the tournament's history.

Fatima Sana leapfrogged former England international Karen Smithies, who features thrice on the list in the top five. No one before Fatima Sana had a four-fer in their name as a fast-bowling captain in the Women's World Cup, while former South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk holds the record for the best figures by a captain (4/0) against the West Indies in 2017.

Best bowling figures by a fast-bowling captain in Women's World Cup

4/27 - Fatima Sana (PAK) vs ENG - Colombo, 2025

3/6 - Karen Smithies (ENG) vs IRE - Reading, 1993

3/13 - Karen Smithies (ENG) vs AUS - Guildford, 1993

3/20 - Nicola Payne (NED) vs DEN - Crowthorne, 1993

3/23 - Karen Smithies (ENG) vs NZ - Beckenham, 1993

England ended with 133/9 and Pakistan required just 113 runs to win through the DLS method. Having started well, scoring 34/0 in 6.4 overs, Pakistan were well on their way to script an upset of monumental proportions, but the rain arrived again at 9:32 PM local time, this time decisively, forcing a no result.

The shared points meant England went to the top of the table, equalling Australia (7) and Pakistan were all but knocked out of the knockouts race.