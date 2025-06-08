ENG vs WI 2nd T20I Pitch Report: How will surface at County Ground in Bristol play? With England all set to take on the West Indies in the second T20I of the ongoing series, let us have a look at the head-to-head between the two teams ahead of the upcoming match at the County Ground in Bristol.

Bristol:

England and the West Indies are all set to continue their ongoing T20I series. Both sides will lock horns in the second T20I at the County Ground, Bristol, on June 8. The first T20I of the series was won by England as Jos Buttler’s exceptional knock in the first innings and Liam Dawson’s brilliance in the second innings helped the hosts secure a comfortable win.

After the first T20I, both sides will next lock horns in the second T20I of the series, and the two sides will be hoping to put in a good performance. Where England will be aiming to close out the series, the Windies will be hoping to level the score. The West Indies will be hoping to show improvements in the second T20I, as a loss in the upcoming could see them miss out on the series.

County Ground Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground in Bristol is one that is quite slow, preferred by the spinners; the Windies could struggle on such a surface. A total of six T20Is have been played at the ground, where teams batting first have won three times, and teams batting second have won three times as well.

County Ground – T20 Numbers Game

Total Matches – 12

Matches won batting first – 6

Matches won bowling first – 6

Average first innings score – 163

Highest total recorded – 234/6 by England vs South Africa

Highest score chased – 201/3 by India vs England

Squads

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles

England Squad: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Saqib Mahmood, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Jamie Smith