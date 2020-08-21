ENG vs PAK: ECB present silver stump to Stuart Broad for reaching 500-wicket milestone ahead of 3rd Test

Friday, August 21, 2020
     
On day five of the third Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford, Broad made history when he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2020 15:37 IST
Stuart Broad
Image Source : @ECB

Stuart Broad

England fast bowler Stuart Broad was on Friday presented with a silver stump by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton ahead of the third and final Test between England and Pakistan. 

Broad was presented with the silver stump for reaching the 500-wicket milestone. 

On day five of the third Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford, Broad made history when he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite. With the dismissal, Broad became the second England bowler after James Anderson to join the elite club. He also became the fourth seamer to take 500 Test wickets with West Indies' Courtney Walsh and Australia's Glenn McGrath being the other two. 

Meanwhile, England won the toss and opted to bat first in Southampton for the third Test against Pakistan. 

"It's strange conditions, the winds are quite strong. Hopefully, we can knuckle down and get off to a good start. One change, Sam Curran misses out for Jofra Archer is in. We just want him (Archer) to bowl fast. We don't know when our next game of Test cricket is going to be, so want to make the most of it here," England captain Joe Root said. 

England presently lead the series 1-0 after two matches with the second match being washed out. 

