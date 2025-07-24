ENG vs IND, Manchester Day 2 Weather Report: Will ENG vs IND day 2 be affected due to rain? With India all set to continue their ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England, let us have a look at the weather forecast and report ahead of day 2 of the ongoing game between the two sides.

MANCHESTER:

Team India is all set to continue its ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The two sides locked horns for the clash at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23. The clash began with India batting first after losing the toss, and through some resilient performances from the top-order batters saw India post a total of 264 runs on day 1 of the clash, having lost four wickets in the process.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings by scoring 58 and 46 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Sai Sudharsan added 61 runs on the board, with skipper Shubman Gill departing early on a score of 12 runs in 23 deliveries. Additionally, Rishabh Pant was retired hurt on a score of 37 runs.

Day 1 ended with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur on a score of 19* runs each, with India on a score of 264 runs in the first innings. With day 2 of the clash approaching, many fans have been wondering how the weather could fare in Manchester.

ENG vs IND, Manchester Day 2 Weather Report

In some good news for the fans, after a gloomy day 1 in Manchester, day 2 of the clash is clear for most of the day. There is about a 40% to 50% chance of rain between 2 PM and 4 PM, but it’s clear for the rest of the day. Another gloomy day is expected in Manchester, but no major interruptions should halt the play on day 2 of the clash.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur key for India on day 2

Speaking of the ongoing game between England and India, it is worth noting that India is at a score of 264 runs with four wickets lost. Both Jadeja and Thakur are unbeaten on scores of 19 runs, and the two batters will look to maximise the visitors’ score in the first innings. England, on the other hand, will be hoping to take the remaining wickets and limit the Indian team to the lowest possible total in the first innings.

