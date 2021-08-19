Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ENG vs IND | 'It's the mind that leads to technical errors': Tendulkar decodes Virat Kohli's batting struggles

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been struggling to find his form during the ongoing Test series against England. In his last 5 innings on English soil, Kohli has only managed 44, 13, 0, 42, and 20. Moreover, it's been nearly two years since Kohli scored a ton in international cricket.

During a conversation with news agency PTI, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar talked about Virat Kohli's batting technique.

The former Indian captain believes that Kohli has been overthinking while attempting his shots, which impacts his foot movement while facing the bowlers.

“Virat hasn't had a great start. It is the mind that leads to technical errors and if the start isn’t good, you start thinking about a lot of things. Because anxiety levels are high, you tend to overcompensate for your movements," Tendulkar said.

"When a batsman isn't in good form you either go too far across or don't move your feet at all. That happens to everyone. Form is also your state of mind along with the body working in harmony."

Furthermore, Tendulkar also talked about Rohit's continuous dismissals while attempting the pull shot. The Indian opener has been dismissed twice while playing the pull in the series against England.

The Indian batting legend said that Rohit has been largely successful with the pull shots, adding that he is more focussed on the larger picture as far as the opener's contribution to the team is concerned.

"Whatever I have seen, I feel, he has taken the lead and he has shown the other side of his temperament and how he can change his game and adapt to situation and play accordingly," Tendulkar said.

"He has been a leader there and KL has supported him brilliantly. As far as playing pull shot is concerned, he has cleared the fence with that shot and I am looking at what he has been able to achieve for the team in both Tests.

"Rohit has left the ball and defended the ball brilliantly or equally well. He was always a fantastic player but seeing his last few innings in England, I can say he has definitely gone a notch higher."

Currently, Team India is leading 1-0 in the 5-match Test series after a blazing performance on the final day of the 2nd Test, as India crushed England by 151 runs at Lord's.