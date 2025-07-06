ENG vs IND, Edgbaston Day 5 Weather Report: Will ENG vs IND day 5 be affected due to rain? With India all set to take on England on day 5 of the ongoing second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, let us have a look at how the weather could fare in Birmingham as the two sides lock horns on the final day.

Birmingham:

The stage is set for day 5 for the ongoing second Test between England and India at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The Indian team has put in an exceptional performance with the bat throughout the two innings of the game, and given a target of 608 runs for England to chase down.

Furthermore, as the hosts came out to chase the target, the visitors treated them to a brilliant showing with the ball. Akash Deep took two wickets, dismissing Ben Duckett and Joe Root, whereas Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of Zak Crawley to put England three down ahead of day 5.

Requiring 536 runs with seven wickets in hand, England will need a generational performance with the bat if they want to take home the second clash of the series. With day 5 approaching, many have also wondered how the weather would fare on the final day.

ENG vs IND, Edgbaston Day 5 Weather Report

The weather could prove to be bad news for Team India ahead of day 5 of the clash. There is a high probability of rain in the early stages of the morning. However, it will ease out as the day progresses. The probability of rain at 7 am is 79 percent, whereas it will drop down to 22 percent at 1 pm local time.

The final day between the two sides begins at 10 am local time. If it does end up raining by 1 pm, then the game would most likely begin after lunch, which could see the hosts going for a draw.

India hope for quick wickets on final day

With just seven wickets needed to win, India will fully be replying on the services of Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and their bowlers to complete the job for them. Having taken three wickets already, it could be a game to lose for India, and the side will be hoping to put in their best performance in hopes of scripting history in Birmingham.

