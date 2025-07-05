Shubman Gill stands second behind Graham Gooch in historic record list with mammoth knock in Birmingham Star India skipper Shubman Gill went on to score 400 runs in the Edgbaston clash of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. Scoring 400 runs, the skipper went on to achieve a massive feat.

Birmingham:

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill was once again the talk of the town as India and England locked horns in the second innings of the ongoing Edgbaston clash. After an exceptional 269-run knock in the first innings of the game, Gill followed it up by scoring 161 runs in the second innings as well.

With his brilliant showing with the bat, Gill went on to become only the fourth batter in history to score 400 runs in a Test match. It is worth noting that Gill scored 430 runs in the Edgbaston Test. His performance saw him become the batter with the second-highest score in a Test match.

He only sits behind former England international Graham Gooch, who scored 456 runs against India back in 1990. Furthermore, Mark Taylor and Brian Lara are the two other batters to have scored 400 runs in a Test match.

India need 7 wickets to win Edgbaston clash

Speaking of the game between England and India, after KL Rahul’s 55-run knock, Shubman Gill went on to score 161 runs. Furthermore, Rishabh Pant added 65 runs on the board, with Ravindra Jadeja adding 69 runs as well. In the first innings, India posted a total of 427 runs and declared.

Giving England a target of 608 runs, where the hosts hoped for a good start to the run chase, the side got off to a subpar start as opener Zak Crawley departed on a duck. Furthermore, things went from bad to worse when Ben Duckett departed on a score of 25 runs in 15 deliveries.

India struck once again when Joe Root departed on a score of 6 runs. Day 4 of the clash ended with England on a score of 72 runs with the loss of three wickets. The hosts require 536 runs to win the game with Harry Brook and Ollie Pope on the crease.