ENG vs AUS: Eoin Morgan joins MS Dhoni to become third player in completing unique T20I captaincy feat

Veteran England cricketer Eoin Morgan on Friday became the third player in Twenty20 international to lead his country in 50 matches. He joined former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, in that unique list becoming the third entrant.

Taking the field on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Morgan joined Dhoni to become the third player to appear in 50 T20I matches as a captain. Dhoni leads the list with 76 appearances followed by Ireland's William Porterfield who lead his country in 56 T20I matches.

Morgan, in 49 matches leading into the Southampton game on Wednesday, has lead England to 26 wins which is the joint fifth-most among T20I skippers after Dhoni (41), Asghar Afghan (39), Sarfaraz Ahmed (29), Daren Sammy (27). Morgan is tied with Porterfield. England however lost 26 matches under Morgan while the remaining two ended in a draw and one in a No Result.

Talking about the game, England lost the toss and were urged to bat first. Jos Buttler guided the hosts to a promising start with England scoring at over nine an over at the end of the powerplay but Australia bounced back strong to pick a couple of quick wickets.

