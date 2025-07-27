Dinesh Karthik opens up on Shubman Gill's stint as India's Test captain so far Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently came forward and talked about how Shubman Gill seems to be enjoying his role as India's Test skipper in his first series in charge of team India. India is set to take on England on day 5 of the Manchester Test.

MANCHESTER:

Team India has had a shaky time in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England so far. Led by Ben Stokes, England defeated India at Leeds in the first Test and at Lord’s Cricket Ground in the third Test and has completely dominated the side in the fourth Test at Manchester.

India has only been able to win the clash at Edgbaston so far, and with the Manchester clash heading for a draw, the side will be hoping to improve heavily in the fifth and final Test match of the series.

With the ongoing series being star batter Shubman Gill’s first Test series as the captain of the side, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently came forward and talked about how Gill is enjoying the responsibility that has been put upon him.

"I think he's enjoying the fact that he is a captain because he is able to control the narrative in a lot of ways. Did he get his captaincy right? I don't think so. There are areas where he will definitely look back and say, 'I could have done this better'. Starting from the playing XI he chose, to the kind of bowling changes he made," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Michael Vaughan discussed best strategy for Gill and Rahul on day 5

Speaking of the game between England and India, the visitors are trailing England by 137 runs ahead of day 5. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are standing strong at the crease on scores of 87* and 78*, respectively. Speaking of the same, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan opined that the best strategy for Gill would be to stay out in the middle for as long as possible.

"He's (Gill) a human being. The Indian selection, this week, they got it wrong. Sometimes as a captain, you can sleep on that every night and go, 'Oh, I've got it wrong, I've got the wrong team out there'. As a captain, if you are sitting in the dressing room, you've got people asking you questions or the coach speaking to you. The most peaceful place is actually out in the middle," he said.

