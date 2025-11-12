Did Ravichandran Ashwin confirm Shardul Thakur's trade from LSG to MI ahead of IPL 2026? Here's the truth A clip on social media has gone viral in which Ravi Ashwin claims that Shardul Thakur has been traded from LSG to MI. Was it the secret trade between the five-time champions and Lucknow Super Giants? Is it really true? Did Ashwin really say it? Here's the truth:

A video clip has gone viral on social media in which Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen claiming that the Mumbai Indians have secured Shardul Thakur from the Lucknow Super Giants via player trade. This left many on social media shocked as no such reports were doing the rounds, and neither the franchises have made any comment about the same. However, when we explicitly checked the same on Ashwin's Youtube channel - Ash ki Baat - there was no such claim made by the cricketer.

The video titled - IPL Big Releases | Ash on Jaddu: A Bonafide CSK Legend & Irreplaceable Asset - was published today around 2-3 PM. Ashwin discussed the possibility of teams releasing certain players, including Deepak Chahar and also opened up on Mumbai Indians. However, at no point he spoke about Shardul Thakur's trade from LSG to MI inside the video.

Here's the actual video on Youtube (from 13:50)

Here's the video clip that has gone viral on social media

However, some of the fans have commented on Ashwin's YouTube video that the Shardul Thakur trade part has been deleted.

