Ravindra Jadeja wants Rajasthan Royals captaincy to accept trade deal involving Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja may join Rajasthan Royals in a trade involving Sanju Samson, but has demanded captaincy as a condition. RR are considering his request, while CSK plan to retain Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain and revamp their middle order for IPL 2026.

Jaipur:

A major shake-up could be on the cards in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are reportedly engaged in advanced discussions over a blockbuster trade. The proposed deal would see CSK’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England’s Sam Curran move to Rajasthan, while RR skipper Sanju Samson would make his way to Chennai. However, the negotiations are proving to be complex, with multiple financial and strategic considerations still unresolved.

Rajasthan are said to be working out the financial details of the swap, as they need to free up a significant portion of their purse and possibly release a foreign player to accommodate Curran. While the trade is still under evaluation, an additional twist has emerged as Jadeja has reportedly made it clear that he will only agree to the move if he is appointed as captain of the Royals.

According to a report from Cricket Next, the 37-year-old has expressed a desire to lead a franchise in what could be the final phase of his illustrious career. The Royals management, who had been considering Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag as potential future captains, now find themselves weighing Jadeja’s demand seriously. Sources suggest that the team might be inclined to accept his condition, given his experience and leadership qualities, but an official decision will only be made once the trade is finalised.

Jadeja does have prior captaincy experience, having briefly led Chennai Super Kings in the 2022 season after MS Dhoni stepped down. However, his stint did not go as planned as CSK managed just two wins in eight matches under his leadership, after which Dhoni reassumed the role.

Sanju Samson is not being considered for captaincy

Meanwhile, over at Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to continue as captain for the 2026 season. While Samson’s arrival would strengthen the batting lineup, it could also create pressure on Gaikwad’s leadership. The CSK management, however, remains committed to grooming Gaikwad as their long-term leader, with Dhoni continuing to play a mentoring role. It is also understandable that CSK may release several batters to rebuild their middle order ahead of the next IPL season.