3 most expensive player trades in IPL history The Ravindra Jadeja-Sanju Samson trade between CSK and RR in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be one of the biggest deals in IPL history. On that note, let us have a look at three most expensive trades in IPL history where teams made an all-cash deal only.

The Ravindra Jadeja-Sanju Samson trade between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals has hogged the limelight over the last few days. If it goes through, it will be one of the, if not the biggest trade in IPL history. However, this will be a swap deal where both players will earn Rs 18 crore, their retained amount from the previous year. There have been instances in IPL when teams have made all-cash deals in the trade in order to bolster their squads. Let us have a look at five such expensive player trades in IPL history:

3. Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders in November 2022 despite picking up 15 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2022. It was an all-cash deal even though the Capitals acquired Aman Khan from KKR who was bought for only Rs 20 lakh. On the contrary, DC had bought Thakur for Rs 10.75 crore in the auction. ESPNCricinfo had confirmed then, in their report, that it was an all-cash deal but the move didn't reap rewards for KKR as Thakur picked up only seven wickets in IPL 2023 in nine innings at an economy of 10.47.

2. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya accepting the trade offer from the Mumbai Indians to shift from the Gujarat Titans, ahead of IPL 2024, will always remain one of the most controversial and talked-about player trades in history. It was a massive transfer as Hardik Pandya earned Rs 15 crore from the Mumbai Indians as his IPL salary. Moreover, the all-rounder also earned up to 50% of the additional transfer fee that the Titans received from MI, which they only disclosed to the IPL as per the rules.

1. Cameron Green

To accommodate Hardik Pandya in the squad, the Mumbai Indians had to release Cameron Green, whom they had bought for a massive amount of Rs 17.5 crore. Green was traded from MI to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the same amount as the Aussie all-rounder earned Rs 17.5 crore from the franchise for his services. Green scored 255 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 143.25 before getting ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injury. RCB's move to secure Green in the player trade didn't pay off as it was expected.

