Dewald Brevis becomes second cricketer in history to achieve unique feat in second T20I vs Australia Dewald Brevis became the second cricketer, after Reeza Hendricks, to hit more than 20 runs against five bowlers in a T20I match. He went to smash an unbeaten 125 runs off 56 balls as South Africa posted 218 runs against Australia in the second T20I.

Darwin:

Young South Africa batter smacked a phenomenal century in the second T20I against Australia at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. He reached the milestone in just 41 balls, breaking several records, including registering the highest individual score by a cricketer against Australia in the shortest format of the game. At 22 years, Brevis also set the record for becoming the youngest South African to score a century in T20Is.

Apart from that, the Johannesburg-born cricketer also became the second player in history to score over 20 runs against five bowlers in a T20I game. He smacked 30 runs off 8 balls against Glenn Maxwell, 26 off 9 vs Josh Hazlewood, 26 off 13 vs Adam Zampa, 22 off 13 vs Sean Abbott and 21 off 13 against Ben Dwarshius. Previously, only Reeza Hendricks managed to achieve such a unique feat against Pakistan at Centurion in 2024.

South Africa look to settle score in Darwin

South Africa registered 218 runs in the first innings. Their top order struggled to get going as the Proteas were reduced to 57/3 at one stage, but Brevis and Tristan Stubbs managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, as they stitched a 126-run partnership. Courtesy of that, the Prtoeas regained control and posted a defendable total on the board. Had there been a little more support from the top order or in the death overs, the score could have topped 230.

After a defeat in the first T20I, the Aiden Markram-led side will hope to restrict the hosts and settle the score. Kwena Maphaka, who had a phenomenal night in the first T20I, clinching four wickets, will be key for the side, along with senior pacer Kagiso Rabada. For Australia, they need a rapid start and all eyes will be on Tim David, who was spectacular in the first T20I.