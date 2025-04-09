Devon Conway becomes third fastest batter to smash 1,000 IPL runs, surpasses Hayden, Sai Sudharsan After an early dismissal in his first appearance in IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals, Devon Conway struck form for the Chennai Super Kings against the Punjab Kings and scored a gritty half-century. However, it wasn't to be for Conway and CSK as the Men in Yellow suffered their fourth loss.

Devon Conway struck form in his second appearance of the 2025 edition of the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) albeit in a losing cause as the Men in Yellow are yet to win a game since their point-earning opener against the Mumbai Indians. CSK had to slot in Conway because of the misfiring middle order and after a failure against the Delhi Capitals, the Kiwi opener made use of the good pitch in Mullanpur against the Punjab Kings and brought up his 10th fifty in the IPL.

Conway had a power failure during the twilight of his innings as he was striking at 140 when the required rate was over 15-16 and the southpaw had to be retired out. However, his 69 off 49 helped him reach the milestone of 1,000 runs in the IPL and he became the third fastest to get to the landmark in just 24 innings, just after Shaun Marsh and Lendl Simmons.

Fastest to score 1,000 runs in IPL (in terms of innings played)

21 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) - 2011

23 - Lendl Simmons (MI) - 2017

24 - Devon Conway (CSK) - 2025

25 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) - 2010

25 - Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 2024

Conway stitched a 61-run opening stand with Rachin Ravindra but the duo didn't get as many boundaries and big hits they needed to stay on course of the 220-run chase and eventually fell off the cliff once the runs started to dry up and Punjab Kings bowlers took a couple of crucial wickets in the middle overs.

It was a better show from the batters for CSK as it looked like there was intent to chase down the total, which seemed to be missing in the previous couple of games but still the Men in Yellow were long way away from challenging the Kings, who romped home by 18 runs.