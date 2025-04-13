Devdutt Padikkal achieves major IPL milestone with quickfire knock against RR Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt achieved a brilliant IPL milestone after his unbeaten knock of 40 runs in the first innings against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered an emphatic victory against Rajasthan Royals in game 28 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13, and it was RCB who registered an emphatic victory.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 173 runs in the first innings as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 75 runs in 47 deliveries, alongside Dhruv Jurel, who went unbeaten on a score of 35 runs. Aiming to chase down the target, Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a fiery start as openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli scored 65 and 62* runs, respectively. Furthermore, Devdutt Padikkal went unbeaten on a score of 40 runs in 28 deliveries.

In his knock of 40* runs, Devdutt Padikkal became the second Indian batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru after Virat Kohli to notch up 1000 IPL runs. It is worth noting that Padikkal spent two years with RCB (2019-21) and was a star performer for them in the early years.

In the IPL 2025, he has shown glimpses of his class for the franchise once more. Speaking of the game between RR and RCB, aiming to chase down a target of 174 runs, Bengaluru were exceptional in the second innings.

After Phil Salt’s brilliance opening the innings, it was the knocks of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli which led RCB to a win. It is worth noting that after the RCB now sit in third place in the IPL 2025 standings with four wins and two losses in six matches.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are still in seventh place in the standings with two wins and four losses in six matches.

Most runs for an Indian for RCB in IPL

8252 - Virat Kohli

1003 - Devdutt Padikkal*

985 - Rajat Patidar

937 - Dinesh Karthik