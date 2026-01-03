Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates live: When and where to watch ILT20 2025-26 final in India? With Desert Vipers all set to take on MI Emirates in the ongoing ILT20 2025-26 final on December 4, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the summit clash of the tournament.

Dubai:

The stage is set for the summit clash of the ongoing ILT20 2025-26. Desert Vipers will be taking on MI Emirates in the final for a shot at the title, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

Notably, the final is all set to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on December 4. It is worth noting that Desert Vipers finished in the top spot in the standings, and MI Emirates finished in second place in the standings, and the top two sides will look to give it their all in the upcoming game.

With the game rapidly approaching, many fans will be wondering where they can watch the ILT20 final. Continuing on the same, let us have a look at the live streaming details of the clash.

ILT20 2025-26 final live streaming details

When will the ILT20 final take place?

The ILT20 final will be played on Sunday, January 4.

At what time will the ILT20 final begin?

The ILT20 final will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the ILT20 final being played?

The ILT20 final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where can you watch the ILT20 final on TV in India?

The live telecast for the ILT20 final will be available on the Zee Network.

Where can you watch the ILT20 final online in India?

The live streaming for the ILT20 final will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

MI Emirates

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Waseem, Kamindu Mendis, Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan

Desert Vipers

Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Noor Ahmad, Andries Gous, Shimron Hetmyer, Vriitya Aravind, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Pahal, Bilal Tahir, Faisal Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Tom Bruce, Matiullah Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Faridoon Dawoodzai

Also Read: