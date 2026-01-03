David Warner equals Virat Kohli in elite list with masterclass century against Hobart Hurricanes Former Australia international David Warner was exceptional for Sydney Thunder in their recent clash against Hobart Hurricanes. Scoring a century, Warner also equalled the tally of veteran India batter Virat Kohli.

Sydney:

Former Australia international cricketer David Warner turned back the clock and put in an excellent performance against Hobart Hurricanes while playing for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing BBL (Big Bash League) 2025-26. The two sides locked horns at the Sydney Showground Stadium on January 3, and the game saw Thunder coming in to bat first.

Opening the innings for his side, Warner performed exceptionally well and amassed 130 runs in 65 deliveries, helping his side post a total of 205 runs in the first innings of the game.

It is also worth noting that this was David Warner’s 9th T20 century, which saw him level the tally of Virat Kohli and Rilee Russouw in the list of players with the most T20 hundreds in their careers. Warner now sits in joint third in the list, behind only Babar Azam and former West Indies batter Chris Gayle.

Warner opened up after the game

Notably, despite Warner scoring a hundred and Thunder posting a total of 205 runs, it was Hobart Hurricanes who emerged victorious in the end. Tim Ward scored 90 runs to open the second innings with Mitchell Owen adding 45 runs in 18 as Thunder won the game by six wickets.

After the match, Warner took centre stage and gave his take on his performance and how unfortunate it was to lose the game.

“It was tough to lose two early wickets. On this pitch, if you hang in there, you can put up a good score. One of those games where you felt one of them (Ward or Owen) was going to go off, and both did, unfortunately for us. (On losing two early wickets) You have to back yourself, grind it out and on a true surface, you can actually give yourself time,” Warner said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

