Debutant Asif Afridi breaks 92-year-old Test record for Pakistan with a maiden fifer in Rawalpindi The third oldest Test debutant for Pakistan, Asif Afridi broke the all-time record in the format as he triggered a South Africa collapse on the third day of the ongoing second Test in Rawalpindi. South Africa were still 48 runs behind at tea, with just a couple of wickets in hand.

Rawalpindi:

Pakistan debutant Asif Afridi achieved the all-time Test record of being the oldest debutant to take a five-wicket haul as he broke the 92-year-old record on the third day of the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, October 22.

Afridi at 38 years and 301 days is now the oldest Test debutant to register a five-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner broke former England wristy Charles Marriott's record, who took a five-wicket haul on his Test debut against the West Indies at the Oval in 1933, aged 37 years and 332 days. Marriott took fifers in both the innings and played a crucial role in England's innings victory in that game.

After early strikes from Shaheen Afridi and Sajid Khan, it was all Afridi for Pakistan as he got the ball to turn and varied his pace to deceive the batters with the ones that didn't turn and the others which turned big. Afridi because of his trajectory largely held the stump-to-stump line and got the success, trapping three batters LBW, while getting a couple of them caught behind.