West Indies' Akeal Hosein joined team at 4 AM, delivered super over to beat Bangladesh in second ODI West Indies defeated Bangladesh in a thrilling second ODI in the super over to level the three-match series. Akeal Hosein, who wasn't even in the original squad, played a crucial role in the win for them, scoring runs down the order and also delivering a super over to defend 10 runs.

Dhaka:

Akeal Hosein was the hero for the West Indies in their super over win against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday (October 21). Notably, he wasn't even part of the ODI squad that travelled to Bangladesh and the selectors had only summoned him to join ahead of the second game, following multiple injuries in the squad.

Hosein reached the team hotel at 4 AM on Tuesday and joined the team on the bus, and by the end of the night, he had played a massive role in their win. He returned with the figures of 2/42 in his 10 overs, scored 16 runs off 17 balls, while also adding 34 runs for the ninth wicket in the chase, and then defended 10 runs in the super over to help the Caribbean side stay alive in the series.

Hosein opens up on hectic travel

Opening up on the crazy 36 hours since getting a call-up, Hosein admitted of being exhausted but also understood that it is part of his job and commitment towards the team. "I don't think I have anything left in me again, buddy. Got to the hotel at 4:00 am. But it's part of the job, and once you commit to something and once you give your word, you better be ready to turn up and give 100%.

"No excuses, and I almost messed it up, but thankfully, you know, I took the team home in the end," Hosein said after the match. The spinner is a brilliant performer in T20 cricket, but he played his first ODI in two years and won the game for the West Indies.

Meanwhile, the pitch on offer for the second ODI also came under scrutiny in Dhaka as the ball turned square right from the first ball. Moreover, West Indies also became the first team ever to bowl all 50 overs of spin in ODI cricket. "It's a tricky pitch. It's not one that is turning at a fair pace. The ball is jumping a bit, so for me, to the left-hander, it was definitely to make him hit square. He's [Sarkar] quite a powerful guy, so I think that if he has arms, he can hit through the line easily.

"So, for me, it was just trying to spin the ball from as close as possible on a good length and force him to hit square, because that square boundary was quite big," Hosein added while speaking about his plans for the super over.